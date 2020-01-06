|
Samuel Braxton Hollingsworth
Monroeville, AL - Mr. Samuel Braxton Hollingsworth, age 85 of Monroeville passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born to Samuel Porter Hollingsworth and Margaret Irene Jones Hollingsworth on April 30, 1934. Mr. Hollingsworth was a native of Hattiesburg, MS and had been a resident of Monroeville since 1974. He served in the United States Navy and earned his master's degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi. Mr. Hollingsworth was a longtime educator for 37 years. He taught and coached during his career, and later became the principal of Monroe County High School and then served as Superintendent of Education for Monroe County. Mr. Hollingsworth was active in the community with the Order of the Masons, Eastern Star, The American Legion and Kiwanis Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Porter Hollingsworth and Margaret Irene Jones Hollingsworth; Sisters Cleo Sowell and Sedaller Hollingsworth.
Mr. Hollingsworth is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Hollingsworth of Monroeville, AL; one son Samuel Braxton (Angie) Hollingsworth Jr. of Monroeville, AL; one daughter Shara Marganne(Casey) Barlow of Frisco City, AL; one sister Agnes Anderson of Bessemer, AL; two grandchildren Samuel Braxton Hollingsworth III and Haley Lin (Doug)Hebert; one great grandchild Harper Tatum Hebert, three step grandchildren Bill Bernos, Taylor Oakley, and Crystal Bernos and one step great granddaughter Lauren Alexandria Catt-Oakley, also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9AM - 11AM at Monroeville First Baptist Church 389 Pineville Road Monroeville, AL. with the Rev. Micah Gandy and Rev. Glenn Eubanks officiating. Funeral services will follow at Monroeville First Baptist Church at 11AM. Interment will be on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2PM at the Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020