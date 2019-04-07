|
|
Samuel Franklin Bradley, Sr.
Glendale - Samuel Franklin Bradley, Sr., 91, of Glendale, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bedford Care in Petal. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2 - 3 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with services immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Forrest Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Bradley was a member of Spiritual Life Center. He served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. He worked for Chain Lighting and Appliance Company for 27 years before retiring and starting Sam's Appliance Repair, which he owned and operated for 15 years. He loved fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Correne Riggs Bradley; one grandson, Josh Ladd; two sisters, Helen Walters and Mary Joyce Thompson; and one brother, Lemuel Bradley.
He is survived by three sons, Wayne (Debbie) Ladd of Glendale, Gene (Shirley) Ladd of Hattiesburg, and Sammy (Brenda) Bradley of Eatonville; one daughter, Donna Kaye (Ronnie) Clinton of Eatonville; one brother, John Bradley of Ovett; one sister, Edith Johns of Petal; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 7, 2019