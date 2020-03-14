|
|
Samuel "Bill" Hendry
Watkinsville, GA - Samuel Aldridge "Bill" Hendry, 97, of Watkinsville, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2020.
Mr. Hendry was the son of Robert Coleman Hendry and Lena Taylor Hendry. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Etta Flynt Hendry.
Survivors include his children, Barbara Hendry Jones, Arlene Potter and Samuel A. Hendry Jr.; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, West. Graveside services will be private.
Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020