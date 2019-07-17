|
Samuel Spinks
Lumberton - Samuel N. Spinks, 78, of Lumberton, passed away on July 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 4, 1941, in Jonesville, LA.
Samuel is preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Spinks; father, Sterling B. Spinks; brother, Norman W. Spinks and son, Samuel "Chip" Spinks. He is survived by his son, Van (Samantha) Spinks; mother, Edna Spinks; three grandchildren: Brannon Spinks, Jack Spinks and Mabry Spinks; one brother, Charles Spinks and closest friend, Johnnie Ruth Hendricks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Forrest General Healthcare Foundation Fund in honor of Samuel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Purvis, 6-9:00pm. The service will be July 17, 2019, 10:00am, also at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Little Black Creek Church Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 17, 2019