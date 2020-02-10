|
|
Sandra Lutrick Greene
Hattiesburg - Sandra Lutrick Greene, 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Sandra was a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi, the place where she met her husband. Together they raised five children who were the pride of her life. She had a lifelong passion for teaching. Her career spanned over four decades in Louisiana and Mississippi, and her legacy will be remembered for years to come. As a dedicated member of Hardy Street Baptist Church, Sandra taught the HOPE Sunday School class and served passionately with some of her closest friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Ora Lee Lutrick.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Greene of Hattiesburg; three sons, Thomas (Mary) Greene of Purvis, Jeff Greene of Hattiesburg, Jeremy (Heather) Greene of Brandon; two daughters, Sarah (Garret Rowell) Greene of Heidelberg, Laura (Zack) Williams of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Timothy Lutrick of VA, Peter (Laura) Lutrick of Memphis, TN; a sister, Sharon (Mark) Sawicki of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren, Oliver Williams, Silas Williams, Kellen Greene and Brinley Greene.
Visitation for Sandra will be 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hardy Street Baptist Church with funeral services following immediately. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Donations in Sandra's memory can be made to Hardy Street Baptist Church at 1508 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 or to Pinebelt Foundation at 1501 Adeline Street Suite 1 Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020