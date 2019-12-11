|
Sandra Lynn Fox
Hattiesburg - Sandra Lynn Fox, 64 of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away on December 2, 2019 at the Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born on June 30, 1955 at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. She was the daughter of John L. Fox and Lenore McConnell Fox.
She received her education at the Florida School for the Deaf in St. Augustine, FL, and the Virginia School for the Deaf, in Staunton VA. She received her Bachelors of Science degree at Gallaudet University, Washington D.C. majoring in Art. Upon graduating she was employed by the school library and retired in 2017 with 36 years of service.
Sandra grew up in Orlando, FL, but loved coming back to live in Amherst County, where she enjoyed the country life at home in Agricola. After retirement she moved to Hattiesburg, MS. to be near her sister who has been her friend and caregiver for the last 2 years in her battle with cancer.
She enjoyed painting and crafts, and received numerous trophies for Karate while in school. She was always ready to participate in sports which recently included pickleball and ping pong.
Sandra is survived by her father, John L. Fox Jr. (Dorothy) of Lynchburg, VA; mother, Lenore McConnell Fox of Amherst, VA; sister, Wanda Gail Fox of Hattiesburg, MS; nephew, Stephen J. Gwozdz of Hattiesburg, MS; niece, Christine E. Napieralski (Micheal) of Bemidji, MN and their children Jason Napieralski and Lily Napieralski; stepsister, Marie Keenan Lowery and stepbrothers, Ray Keenan, Rusty Keenan & Randy Cliborne.
She will be missed by many.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the wonderful doctors and nurses at Forrest General Hospital Cancer Center in Hattiesburg, MS for their wonderful care of Sandra during her fight with cancer.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, VA is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019