Services
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunrise Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunrise Baptist Church
Sarah Janice Ellis Hegwood Obituary
Sarah Janice Ellis Hegwood

Petal, MS - Sarah Janice (Ellis) Hegwood passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. She was born in Covington County, MS to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Daniel and Lucrecia Samantha Ellis on November 24, 1930.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bobby) Hegwood.

She is the fourth of five children, and is survived by her sister, Eugenia Anderson; her sons, Robert W. Hegwood and Jonathan E. Hegwood, Jonathan's wife, Molly and their three children, Noah, Ryan, and Sarah Joanne, as well as a number of nieces, and nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends.

Visitation and viewing will be held at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. Her funeral service will be at Sunrise Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M Saturday, May 18. Visitation at the church will be from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband of thirty-eight years.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 17, 2019
