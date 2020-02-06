|
|
Sarah Mae Walters
Sarah Mae Walters, 92, entered her heavenly rest on February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.V. Walters, Jr., and son, Max Terrell Walters, Sr. Leaving behind to miss her greatly are daughters Gladys Moffett (Tola) and Audrey Lott (Alfred, deceased), daughter-in-law Brenda Walters, grandchildren Burton (Leslie), Byron, Melanie (R.J.), Terrell, and Stacie (B.J.), and great-grandchildren Angelica, Austin Drew, Sarah, Jacob, Dustin (Cheyenne), Gabrielle, Adam, Audrey, and Everlea.
Born on August 21, 1927, to Walter and Emma Hickman, she shared a country home with sister Mittie and brothers Wayford and Gifford. After attending Bluff Creek Elementary School, she attended Janice High School and graduated as valedictorian in May 1945. After working briefly as a typesetter at the Stone County Enterprise, she married C.V. On September 6, 1946.
As a dedicated mother and homemaker, Sarah helped with farm chores and enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, nurturing her grandchildren, and church activities at the original Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, Landmark Memorial Baptist Church in Wiggins, and Leaf River Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Miss.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins with Brother Danny Collins officiating and burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins on February 7, 2020
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020