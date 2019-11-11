Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Pierpont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Aaron Pierpont


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Aaron Pierpont Obituary
Scott Aaron Pierpont

Onalaska, TX - Memorial services for Scott Aaron Pierpont, 35, of Onalaska, Texas, will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Forrest Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Scott was born October 8, 1984 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to parents, Charles Edward Pierpont Jr. and Ellen Louise (Knapp) Pierpont, and passed away November 6, 2019 in Shepherd, Texas. He is preceded in death by his dad.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Blackwell Pierpont of Onalaska, Texas; sons, Braylon Henry Pierpont and Mason Scott Pierpont both of Onalaska, Texas; mother, Ellen Knapp of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; sister, Natasha May and husband, Christopher of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; nephew, Kameron Scott May of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; grandparents, Philip and Carroll Knapp of Picayune, Mississippi; mother-in-law, Gina Myrick of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; father-in-law, Henry Blackwell and wife, Wanda of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and brothers-in-law, Robert Blackwell and wife, Kelly of Huntsville, Texas, James Dustin Myrick of Lufkin, Texas; and Elijah Blackwell of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -