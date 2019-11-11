|
Scott Aaron Pierpont
Onalaska, TX - Memorial services for Scott Aaron Pierpont, 35, of Onalaska, Texas, will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Forrest Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Scott was born October 8, 1984 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to parents, Charles Edward Pierpont Jr. and Ellen Louise (Knapp) Pierpont, and passed away November 6, 2019 in Shepherd, Texas. He is preceded in death by his dad.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Blackwell Pierpont of Onalaska, Texas; sons, Braylon Henry Pierpont and Mason Scott Pierpont both of Onalaska, Texas; mother, Ellen Knapp of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; sister, Natasha May and husband, Christopher of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; nephew, Kameron Scott May of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; grandparents, Philip and Carroll Knapp of Picayune, Mississippi; mother-in-law, Gina Myrick of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; father-in-law, Henry Blackwell and wife, Wanda of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and brothers-in-law, Robert Blackwell and wife, Kelly of Huntsville, Texas, James Dustin Myrick of Lufkin, Texas; and Elijah Blackwell of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019