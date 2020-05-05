Services
Sedgie Ray Wilks


1941 - 2020
Sedgie Ray Wilks Obituary
Sedgie Ray Wilks

Petal - Sedgie Ray Wilks, 78, of Petal, passed away on May 2, 2020, at his home. He was born July 30, 1941, to Benjamin and Jewell Wilks in Columbia, MS. Mr. Wilks was a member at Hope Church in Hattiesburg, MS.

Mr. Wilks is preceded in death by his wife, Dean Miller, his parents, and two brothers: Bennie Wilks and John L. Wilks. He is survived by his three children: Dawn (James) Delk of Petal, MS, Barbara K. Pulliam, of Petal, MS, and Sedgie Wilks, Jr. of Crystal Springs, MS; grandson, Christopher Pulliam and a host of additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Forrest Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 10am-12pm with a graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery at 12:30pm.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 5 to May 6, 2020
