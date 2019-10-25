|
SFC (Ret) Robert C. "Bob" Watson
Moselle - Services were held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Jones and Son Funeral in Moselle for SFC (Ret.) Robert C. "Bob" Watson, age 83, of Moselle who passed from this life on October 24, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Dr. Keith Thompson, Bro. John Sumner and Bro. Terry Parton officiated with burial that followed at Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jacob Watson, Joshua Watson, Dillon Puckett, Col. King, SFC Robert Smith, Joshua Myrick and Bobby Kitchens.
Mr. Watson was a member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church, the Terra Brent Sunday School Class and The Hattiesburg Daylily Society. He joined the Mississippi National Guard where he served for 27 ½ years before retiring at age 60. He then went to work with the Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby for 21 years until he retired at the age of 81. He loved working with the cadets, gardening vegetables and flowers, especially Daylilies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Watson.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shelia Watson of Moselle; sons, Robert "Bob" Watson, Jr. of Houston, TX and Benjamin "Ben" (Connie) Watson of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Melissa (Craig) Puckett of Ft. Bragg, NC; stepson, Doug Walley of Moselle; stepdaughter, Becky Jenkins of Moselle and Peggy Sumrall of Moselle; brother, Richard Watson of Houston, TX; 8 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Moselle Memorial Baptist Church or Asbury Hospice Care.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019