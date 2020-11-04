1/1
Shannon Kay Stanley McNeese
1976 - 2020
Shannon Kay Stanley McNeese

Oak Grove - Shannon Kay Stanley McNeese, 44, of Oak Grove, passed away, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel followed by burial in Richburg Cemetery.

Mrs. McNeese was a member of Sandy Run Worship and Praise Center. She graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1995 and immediately went to work with her daddy at Peanut's Towing Service, where she has been the office manager for over 25 years. She loved spending her Fridays off with her daughters, riding back roads, drinking loaded teas, while listening to music and talking.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Mattie Lee; grandmother, Voncile Stanley; and her parents-in-law, Charles Hubert and Mary Lou McNeese.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry McNeese, of Oak Grove; two daughters, Lexie Stanley Beard (Aaron) and Lizzie McNeese, both of Oak Grove; step-son, Andrew McNeese of the Dixie Community; step-daughter, Carley McNeese of Oak Grove; her parents, Peanut and Linda Stanley of Oak Grove; one brother, Chuck Stanley (Mandy) of Sumrall; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
