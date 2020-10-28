1/
Sharon Herrin
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Sharon Herrin

Sumrall, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Military Baptist Church Cemetery for Mrs. Sharon Herrin, 68, of Sumrall, MS, who passed away, Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Mrs. Herrin was a Deputy Clerk with the Lamar County Chancery Clerk's Office and a member of Military Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Herrin and her parents, Vetrice and Ralph Harling.

Mrs. Herrin is survived by two daughters, Sharelle Breakfield (Josh) of Sumrall, MS and Kara Crain (Nick) of Sandy Hook, MS; one sister, Frances Harling of Sumrall, MS and five grandchildren, Abby, Sarah Grace and Caroline Breakfield and Luke and Levi Crain.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
