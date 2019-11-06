Services
Sharon Lee Harnish

Sharon Lee Harnish


1959 - 2019
Sharon Lee Harnish Obituary
Sharon Lee Harnish

Petal - Sharon Lee Harnish, 60, of Petal, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

Ms. Harnish was of the Methodist faith. She worked in the Governor's office in Texas from 1984 - 1993. In 1993 she moved back to Hattiesburg and got her accounting degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was an auditor for Blue Cross Blue Shield for six years before retiring in 2009.

She was preceded in death by father, Earl Wallace Harnish.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Margie and Allen Sykes of Petal; three sisters, Debra Mae Harnish of Petal, Valerie Inez Harnish of Chrystal Springs, and Katherine Sykes of Petal; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
