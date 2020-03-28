Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Shawn McCray


1970 - 2020
Shawn McCray Obituary
Shawn McCray

Hattiesburg - Shawn James McCray, 49, of Hattiesburg, passed away on March 27, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital. He was born on July 8, 1970, in Grand Island, NE. Shawn retired from The United States Army and also worked for Chevron. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Shawn is preceded in death by his brother, Dale McCray; paternal and maternal grandparents; father-in-law, Cecil Upton, and close friend, Earl Luft. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Michelle McCray; five children: Shawn Austin McCray, Angelina McCray, Alexander McCray, Dalton Norris and Misty Kelly; parents, Danny and Ella McCray; one sister, Ginger McCray; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Phil and Mary Scoggins; a host of nieces, nephews, and brothers/sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Forrest Funeral Home 2-4:00pm with the service to follow at 4:00pm. Interment will be at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
