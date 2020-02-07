|
|
Sherman E. Sylvest
Petal - Sherman E. Sylvest, 84, of Petal, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home. Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Vision Baptist Church, 1056 Morriston Rd., Petal, MS 39465, with burial immediately following in Morriston Cemetery.
Mr. Sylvest was a deacon and charter member of Vision Baptist Church. Before retiring he was a welder at L & A Construction.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Sylvest; his mother and step-father, Mattie and Thomas A. Lott; his father, Ali Sylvest; five brothers, M.L. Sylvest, T.L. Lott, Mack Crafton, Jimmy Wayne Crafton, and Clinith Sylvest; and three sisters, Catherine Bond, LaRue Scarborough, and Gracie Morris.
He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Milstead, Teresa Clark (Jimmy), and Ann Green (Lindon); one son, Joe Sylvest (Angie); two sisters, Naomi Cabe and Mary Jewel White; two brothers, James Lott and Carrol Sylvest; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Vision Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020