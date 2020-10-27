Sherrel "Renee" Moye Johnson



Hattiesburg - Sherrel Renee Moye Johnson, 60, of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 23, 2020, at UMMC. She was born on March 8, 1960, to Harold and Doris Moye in Hattiesburg, MS. Renee was the Payroll Clerk with the housing and residence life at The University of Southern Mississippi for 34 years and was a faithful member at Saint James C.M.E. Church.



Renee is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Johnson; one son, Brian Mathews; two stepchildren, Katrice Johnson and Antonio Johnson; two grandchildren: Landon Mathews and Emma Tate; seven step-grandchildren: Bryce, Alayshiall, Abel, Abbey, Aysiah, Armonie, Alexis; two brothers, Harold Moye and Daryl Moye.



Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at Forrest Funeral Home 11:00-1:00pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00pm at Highland Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store