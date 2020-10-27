1/1
Sherrel Moye "Renee" Johnson
1960 - 2020
Sherrel "Renee" Moye Johnson

Hattiesburg - Sherrel Renee Moye Johnson, 60, of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 23, 2020, at UMMC. She was born on March 8, 1960, to Harold and Doris Moye in Hattiesburg, MS. Renee was the Payroll Clerk with the housing and residence life at The University of Southern Mississippi for 34 years and was a faithful member at Saint James C.M.E. Church.

Renee is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Johnson; one son, Brian Mathews; two stepchildren, Katrice Johnson and Antonio Johnson; two grandchildren: Landon Mathews and Emma Tate; seven step-grandchildren: Bryce, Alayshiall, Abel, Abbey, Aysiah, Armonie, Alexis; two brothers, Harold Moye and Daryl Moye.

Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at Forrest Funeral Home 11:00-1:00pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00pm at Highland Cemetery.




Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
