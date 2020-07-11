Shirley Mae Bauman Castleberry
Shirley Mae Bauman Castleberry, devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother died on Friday, July 3, 2020 in her 88th year. She was a resident of Poplarville, MS. Mrs. Castleberry was born July 22, 1931 in Grover, CO to John Harold Bauman and Bonnie Eva Kane Bauman. She moved to Mississippi from Wyoming in 1989; a homemaker; and a member of First Baptist Church, Poplarville. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Kelly Castleberry; two siblings, Darold Bauman and Ann Bauman. Family members include one daughter, Lynn Castleberry; two sons, Richard Castleberry of Wyoming, John Castleberry of North Dakota; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
), PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011. (800) 272-3900. Private services at a later date. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982