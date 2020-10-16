Sidney Eugene WebbPetal - Sidney Eugene Webb, 79, of Petal, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.Mr. Webb was in construction for 33 years and was an avid fisher and hunter.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz Eugene and Ella Caroline Webb; one brother, Willie Ray Webb; one son, Sidney Anthony Webb; one granddaughter, D.J. Kimbro; and one great granddaughter, Ivey Jernigan.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Webb; one sister, Mary Carolyn Webb; two sons, Fritz Jeffrey Webb and Terry Lynn Webb; three daughters, Jackie Wiseman (J.W.), Terrie Webb (Joe), and Tina Risher (John); nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.