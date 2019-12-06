|
Silas Rocha
Hattiesburg - Silas Nazareth Rocha, age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was born November 21, 1952, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Dirce Nazareth and Silas Coutinho Rocha.
Silas is survived by his wife, Patricia Lynn Gregg of 44 years; his mother-n-law, Frances Gregg; his brother, Ivens Rocha; his daughters, Cassandra (Mazin) Rocha Al-Qurashi and Christy (Todd) Vreeland; his grandchildren, Hanna, Jenna, and Mohamed Al-Qurashi and Jacob Vreeland; and his nephews, Colin Dunderdale and Nathan Cooper. Family, friends, and others whose lives Silas touched are invited to the Forrest Funeral Home from 2-5 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019