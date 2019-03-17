|
|
Sophia "Kitty" Stewart
Hattiesburg - Sophia "Kitty" Stewart passed away on March 13, 2019. She is survived by one son, Charles H. Stewart "Chuck" and one daughter, Michele S. Barton.
Kitty is now happy and at peace because she has been reunited with her heavenly family; which includes her husband and all of her pets.
If you knew Kitty then you know she would want you to raise a glass of your favorite beverage, smile and remember the funny (or not so funny) times that you and she shared at some time in her life. Rejoice and praise God for allowing her home and ending her earthly suffering.
There will be not be a memorial service or funeral.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 17, 2019