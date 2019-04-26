Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Resources
Stanley C. Harvey Obituary
Stanley C. Harvey

Hattiesburg - Stanley C. Harvey, 76, of Hattiesburg Passed away on April 23, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. with a memorial service following at 1:30 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

Mr. Harvey was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He was the proud business owner of Big Star Grocery in Hattiesburg for 38 years with his business partner and close friend Ronnie Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred O. and Verlee B. Harvey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia A. Harvey; his son, Jason O. (LeAnn) Harvey; and his granddaughter, Rylee all of Hattiesburg.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Jason Harvey Endowment Golfing Scholarship at William Carey University at Office for Advancement, William Carey University Box 141 Hattiesburg MS. 39401.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 26, 2019
