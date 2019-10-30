|
|
Mrs. Sylvania Thomisee Sulser
Hattiesburg - A Prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Fabian Catholic Church's new Family Center for Sylvia Anna "Sylvania" Thomisee, Dalme, Sulser, age 96 of Hattiesburg, who passed peacefully from this life on October 29, 2019 at Alden Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born on March 26, 1923 in Boyce, Rapides Parish, LA and moved to Hattiesburg in 2009.
She was a beautician for over 20 years and spent 30 years as a caregiver for her oldest son who had Multiple Sclerosis. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Levinia Antee Thomisee; her son, Stanley Dalme; six brothers, Eugene Thomisee, Harrison Joseph (Casey) Thomisee, R.J. Thomisee, John Preston Thomisee, Sherman Thomisee, James Thomisee, and four sisters, Della Thomisee, Willianna Rachel, Carolyn Deshong, and Catherine Gillen.
She is survived by her son, Lester (Pam) Dalme; five granddaughters, Carla Renee' Jordan, Kristina L. Harvey, Sylvia (Doug) Hoffelt, Reba Eggebrecht, and Rhonda Dalme; ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the St. Fabian Catholic Church Family Center located at 2797 Highway 589.
Interment services will follow on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the St. Fabian Catholic Church Building Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019