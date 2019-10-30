Services
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
For more information about
Sylvania Sulser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church Family Center
2797 Highway 589.
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Park
Bossier City, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvania Sulser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvania Thomisee Sulser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvania Thomisee Sulser Obituary
Mrs. Sylvania Thomisee Sulser

Hattiesburg - A Prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Fabian Catholic Church's new Family Center for Sylvia Anna "Sylvania" Thomisee, Dalme, Sulser, age 96 of Hattiesburg, who passed peacefully from this life on October 29, 2019 at Alden Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born on March 26, 1923 in Boyce, Rapides Parish, LA and moved to Hattiesburg in 2009.

She was a beautician for over 20 years and spent 30 years as a caregiver for her oldest son who had Multiple Sclerosis. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Levinia Antee Thomisee; her son, Stanley Dalme; six brothers, Eugene Thomisee, Harrison Joseph (Casey) Thomisee, R.J. Thomisee, John Preston Thomisee, Sherman Thomisee, James Thomisee, and four sisters, Della Thomisee, Willianna Rachel, Carolyn Deshong, and Catherine Gillen.

She is survived by her son, Lester (Pam) Dalme; five granddaughters, Carla Renee' Jordan, Kristina L. Harvey, Sylvia (Doug) Hoffelt, Reba Eggebrecht, and Rhonda Dalme; ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the St. Fabian Catholic Church Family Center located at 2797 Highway 589.

Interment services will follow on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the St. Fabian Catholic Church Building Fund.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvania's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -