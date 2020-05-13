Services
Milan, TN - Sylvia Kathleen Barnes, age. 75, of Milan, TN, passed away on April 13, 2020. Sylvia was the daughter of Selby and Vera Parker Herrington and a native of the Union Community in Jones County, MS. By the age of 18, she had lived and/or attended school in Baxterville, Lumberton, Mt. Olive, Gulfport, and Vicksburg to name a few towns that her father's job with United Gas Pipeline Co. took his family. After her graduation from Jett High School in Vicksburg , Hinds Jr. College in Raymond and Mississippi College at Clinton, Sylvia taught elementary school at Natchez, Huntsville,AL, Laurel and Milan, TN.

Sylvia leaves her husband of 49 years, LeHugh, and a son, Dr. Bryan Michael (Aileen) Barnes of Gaithersburg, MD. She also leaves her grandchildren, Lydia Joy and Kira Grace Barnes, and her brothers Byrnes (Bertrice)

Herrington of Ellisville and Mike (Robin) Herrington of Vicksburg. She is also survived by one nephew, Selby (Vickie) Herrington of Lucedale and two nieces, Melissa (Gene) Rouse of Vicksburg and Melanie (Justin) Grantham of Sumrall.

A memorial service for Sylvia will be held in Milan later in the year at a time and place to be determined. Call (731) 686-8319 for more information.
