Sylvia McDuffie
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones and Son Funeral Home
Moselle, MS
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones and Son Funeral Home
Moselle, MS
More Obituaries for Sylvia McDuffie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia McDuffie


1941 - 2019
Sylvia McDuffie Obituary
Mrs. Sylvia McDuffie

Petal - Petal - Sylvia Janice Kirkland McDuffie, devoted wife, loving mother, sister, aunt, nana and friend of so many, departed this life on August 28, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. Sylvia was born on September 1, 1941, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Van and Kate Kirkland. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, Joseph Franklin McDuffie and mother-in-law, Mildred Myrtle (Windham) McDuffie.

She is survived by her husband, Robert E. McDuffie, Sr., her sister, Judy Street of Brandon, Mississippi, three children: Robert E. (Bobby) McDuffie, Jr., (wife Carol) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Michael S. McDuffie of Brooklyn, NY and Jon Christopher "Chris" McDuffie also of Moselle; four grandchildren: Rachel McDuffie and Joseph McDuffie (Bobby), Christina and Kirkland McDuffie (Chris), one great grandchild, Amelia Kate (Christina), a nephew, Alex Street and his wife Amanda (Judy) their children: Carter and Alex Ann, a niece, Miranda Sudduth and husband Dillon(Judy) and their infant son, Van Walker Sudduth as well as several cousins.

Sylvia attended Forrest County Agricultural High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She was employed for over 40 years with the Credit Bureau of Hattiesburg where she retired as a manager. She was a member of the Hattiesburg chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and Moselle United Methodist Church. During her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with Robert, camping, food, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. We will certainly miss her in this life, but will someday be reunited.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle, Mississippi. Funeral services will follow visitation, also at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Moselle Memorial Cemetery in Moselle, Mississippi.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 1, 2019
