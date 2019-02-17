|
|
Mrs. Tammy Renee (Gibson) Cagle
Brooklyn - Mrs. Tammy Renee (Gibson) Cagle, 49, of Brooklyn, MS went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at Forrest General Hospital. She was a member at Sandhill Baptist Church, a graduate of Forrest County Agricultural High School class of 1987. TO KNOW HER WAS TO LOVE HER! She is preceded in death by her father, Shirley Wayne Gibson; Step mother, Barbara Gibson; step father, Ernie Fairley and niece Savannah Gibson.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Reece (Auby) Cagle of Brooklyn, children, Bryan Cagle (Kayla) of Petal, Brittney Abercrombie (Sam) of Carnes and Brantley Cagle of Brooklyn; three grandsons, Landry Abercrombie, Peyton Cagle and Parker Cagle; two granddaughters, Madison Abercrombie and Presley Abercrombie; her mother Faye Fairley of Petal, three brothers, Jerry Wayne Gibson (Lorrie) of Wiggins, Chris Gibson (Tara) of Georgia, Kenny Fairley of Petal and James Smith of Brooklyn and a host of niece, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Sandhill Baptist Church in Carnes, MS. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 until at the church. Interment will be in Simmons Cemetery.
Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins will be handling these arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 17, 2019