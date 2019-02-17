Services
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Sandhill Baptist Church
Carnes, MS
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandhill Baptist Church
Carnes, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Cagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Renee (Gibson) Cagle


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tammy Renee (Gibson) Cagle Obituary
Mrs. Tammy Renee (Gibson) Cagle

Brooklyn - Mrs. Tammy Renee (Gibson) Cagle, 49, of Brooklyn, MS went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at Forrest General Hospital. She was a member at Sandhill Baptist Church, a graduate of Forrest County Agricultural High School class of 1987. TO KNOW HER WAS TO LOVE HER! She is preceded in death by her father, Shirley Wayne Gibson; Step mother, Barbara Gibson; step father, Ernie Fairley and niece Savannah Gibson.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Reece (Auby) Cagle of Brooklyn, children, Bryan Cagle (Kayla) of Petal, Brittney Abercrombie (Sam) of Carnes and Brantley Cagle of Brooklyn; three grandsons, Landry Abercrombie, Peyton Cagle and Parker Cagle; two granddaughters, Madison Abercrombie and Presley Abercrombie; her mother Faye Fairley of Petal, three brothers, Jerry Wayne Gibson (Lorrie) of Wiggins, Chris Gibson (Tara) of Georgia, Kenny Fairley of Petal and James Smith of Brooklyn and a host of niece, nephews, family and friends.

Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Sandhill Baptist Church in Carnes, MS. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 until at the church. Interment will be in Simmons Cemetery.

Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins will be handling these arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.