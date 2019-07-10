|
Tammy Sherman
Hattiesburg - Tammy Sherman, 55, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Cherished Acres Cemetery.
Tammy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Chris Kitchens) Roberts of Hattiesburg; a son D. J. Roberts and fiancé, Natoshia Gardner of Purvis; a sister, Kim (Ray) Rayborn of Purvis; four brothers, Scott Anderson and his fiancé Christine Bergeron, Richard (Marsha) Bowman, Billy (Jamie) Bowman, all of Purvis, Buster (Sharon) Bounds of Laurel; three grandchildren, Micah Warden, Jared Boe, and Kirsten Anderson; and her beloved dogs, Lexy and Elika. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Sherman; her daughter, Brandy Anderson; and her parents, Harold and Sharon Anderson.
Visitation for Tammy will be at 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 10, 2019