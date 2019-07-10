Services
Moore Funeral Service
706 Main St
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-8731
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Sherman


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Sherman Obituary
Tammy Sherman

Hattiesburg - Tammy Sherman, 55, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Cherished Acres Cemetery.

Tammy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Chris Kitchens) Roberts of Hattiesburg; a son D. J. Roberts and fiancé, Natoshia Gardner of Purvis; a sister, Kim (Ray) Rayborn of Purvis; four brothers, Scott Anderson and his fiancé Christine Bergeron, Richard (Marsha) Bowman, Billy (Jamie) Bowman, all of Purvis, Buster (Sharon) Bounds of Laurel; three grandchildren, Micah Warden, Jared Boe, and Kirsten Anderson; and her beloved dogs, Lexy and Elika. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Sherman; her daughter, Brandy Anderson; and her parents, Harold and Sharon Anderson.

Visitation for Tammy will be at 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now