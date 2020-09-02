Taylor Lafayette HowellHattiesburg - Taylor Lafayette Howell, 90, passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg, MS.Born on March 27, 1930 in Forrest County, he was a a lifelong resident of Hattiesburg, MS.He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Christina Breland Howell and his parents, Curtis Lafayette Howell and Willie Mae Bullock Howell.He is survived by one son, Derrek Lafayette Howell of Hattiesburg, MS and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.Mr. Howell was a graduate of Eatonville High School, now North Forrest High School, and was elected president of his class in 1948. Soon after graduation, he volunteered to serve in the United States Navy, and trained in San Diego, CA. He was honorably discharged and soon after coming home, he began work at Sears Roebuck and Company, then located on Main Street in Hattiesburg. During his time at Sears, he was promoted to manage the Hardware Department as the youngest manager in the company. After 10 years with Sears, he applied for and was hired by the Pontiac Eastern Oil Refinery at Purvis, MS in the Maintenance Department, first as an independent union employee and later as a staff super supervisor. He retired in 1991 after 33 1/2 years in the same office. During those years, he saw the refinery bought by Gulf Oil Company and again by Amerada Hess Corporation.When his son, Derrek, was earning his Eagle Scout Badge , Lafayette served as an assistant to Warren Dale, Scout Master of Troop 007. He enjoyed his trips with the other scouts.Mr. Howell was very talented with his hands. Many of the lamps and other furniture in his home he made from cedar and cypress wood.Soon after his marriage in 1952, he joined Main Street Baptist Church and served as a deacon and was a loyal member. Most will remember him as telling "Cajun" jokes on the senior trips with Bob and Ann Jones.Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church, 11 Main Street Blvd, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 05, 2020, at Main Street Baptist Church.Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday at Main Street Baptist Church.Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.