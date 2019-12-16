Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted A. Peters Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted A. Peters Jr. Obituary
Ted A. Peters, Jr.

Hattiesburg - Ted A. Peters, Jr., 62, of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 16, 1957, at Travis Air Force Base in California.

Ted is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Peters. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Peters (Lisa Hatcher); father, Ted A. Peters, Sr.; two sisters, Brenda Cooper and Debbie (Larry) Brinkley; two grandsons, Christian Easterling and Brady Hatcher; three great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 2-4:00pm.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -