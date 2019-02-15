|
|
Teresa Elqadi Davis
Petal - Teresa Elqadi Davis, aged 67, got her wings on February 12, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1952 in Hattiesburg, MS to Douglas and Juanita Blackwell.
Teresa received her nursing degree from Hinds Community College and went on to be a Registered nurse for 44 years caring for and serving others in the community.
She is survived by her mother Juanita Dawson, husband Fred P. Davis, daughter Nadya Chandler, son Andy Elqadi, 7 grandchildren Peyton, Lily, Jett, Kendal, Landy, Xander, and Shiloh, her sisters Regina Chapman and Renee Dawson, her brother Todd Dawson, Uncle Darwin Odum , Aunts Glenda Wickenhauser, Jean Clark, Shirley Sanford, and many cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday February 16th at 2pm at Sunrise Baptist Church. 299 Sunrise Rd. Petal, MS 39465. In lieu of flowers Teresa asked that donations be made to the Cancer Center at Forrest General Hospital.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019