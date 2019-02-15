Services
Pinehaven Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
103 Sullivan Kilrain Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 544-5316
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunrise Baptist Church
299 Sunrise Rd.
Petal, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Elqadi Davis


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teresa Elqadi Davis Obituary
Teresa Elqadi Davis

Petal - Teresa Elqadi Davis, aged 67, got her wings on February 12, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1952 in Hattiesburg, MS to Douglas and Juanita Blackwell.

Teresa received her nursing degree from Hinds Community College and went on to be a Registered nurse for 44 years caring for and serving others in the community.

She is survived by her mother Juanita Dawson, husband Fred P. Davis, daughter Nadya Chandler, son Andy Elqadi, 7 grandchildren Peyton, Lily, Jett, Kendal, Landy, Xander, and Shiloh, her sisters Regina Chapman and Renee Dawson, her brother Todd Dawson, Uncle Darwin Odum , Aunts Glenda Wickenhauser, Jean Clark, Shirley Sanford, and many cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday February 16th at 2pm at Sunrise Baptist Church. 299 Sunrise Rd. Petal, MS 39465. In lieu of flowers Teresa asked that donations be made to the Cancer Center at Forrest General Hospital.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.