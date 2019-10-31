|
Teresa Kay Harper Tynes
Hattiesburg, MS - Teresa Tynes passed away on October 30, 2019, after being involved in a car accident. Teresa was born on March 27, 1963, passing away at the age of 56.
Teresa grew up in Morton, MS where her father, Rev. Bartis Harper, was pastor of First Baptist Church. While living in Morton, she was very active in her school affairs. She was President of her class and Editor of Morton's High School Annual.
She moved to Tylertown during her senior year as her father was called to Tylertown Baptist Church as pastor. She graduated from her class with Special Honors.
Teresa attended Southwest Community College and University of Southern Mississippi. She held several jobs until she had to retire due to her health. She was a member of Tylertown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bartis Harper and grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Kate Bowling Harper and daughter, Allison Skaggs of Gulfport.
At the request of Teresa, no memorial service will be held.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019