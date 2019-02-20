Services
Thelma McMahon Lott Obituary
Thelma McMahon Lott

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Midway First Baptist Church for Mrs. Thelma McMahon Lott, 81, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital,.

Interment will be in Midway First Baptist Church Cemetery.

She founded and operated Bellevue Florist for over 40 years and was a member of Midway First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hartwell Lott; parents, AC and Belle McMahon; four brothers, AC McMahon, Jr., Richard McMahon, Winston McMahon, and Winnie McMahon.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Martin Lott (Sandy) of Sumrall, MS and Matt Lott (Amy) of Purvis, MS; two sisters, Lottie Vance (Jeff) of Hattiesburg, MS and Theresa Warren (Robert) of Hattiesburg, MS; two brothers, Charles McMahon (Doris) of Hattiesburg. MS and James McMahon (Louise) of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren, Brad Lott (Rachel), Anna Barron (Drew), Mary Kate Carlisle (Layton), and Carla Lott and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Midway First Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 20, 2019
