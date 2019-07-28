|
Thelma Ruth Butler
Hattiesburg - Homegoing Celebration Services for Mrs.Thelma Ruth Butler (May 25, 1948 ~ July 22, 2019) are as follows:
Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon
Celebration of Life Service Monday, July 29, 2019 12:00 Noon Zion Chapel AME Church 621 New Orleans Street Hattiesburg, Mississippi Telephone: 601 909-0621
Mrs. Thelma Ruth Butler is the mother of Ester Hogan, the Reverend Ammie L. Davis, Kathy Wade, Bonnie Coleman, Teresa Kirkland, and Willie Kirkland.
Mrs. Butler was a devoted member of Zion Chapel AME Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi who served as Steward, Financial Secretary, Missionary, Chancellor and Senior Choir Member, Team Leader and Kitchen Ministry.
Services Entrusted to:
Family Memorial Funeral Service 326 W. North Street Canton, MS 39046 Telephone: 601 859-1507
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 28, 2019