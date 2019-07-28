Services
Family Memorial Funeral Services
326 W North St
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-1507
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Chapel AME Church
621 New Orleans Street
Hattiesburg, MS
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Chapel AME Church
621 New Orleans Street
Hattiesburg, MS
Thelma Ruth Butler


1948 - 2019
Thelma Ruth Butler Obituary
Thelma Ruth Butler

Hattiesburg - Homegoing Celebration Services for Mrs.Thelma Ruth Butler (May 25, 1948 ~ July 22, 2019) are as follows:

Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon

Celebration of Life Service Monday, July 29, 2019 12:00 Noon Zion Chapel AME Church 621 New Orleans Street Hattiesburg, Mississippi Telephone: 601 909-0621

Mrs. Thelma Ruth Butler is the mother of Ester Hogan, the Reverend Ammie L. Davis, Kathy Wade, Bonnie Coleman, Teresa Kirkland, and Willie Kirkland.

Mrs. Butler was a devoted member of Zion Chapel AME Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi who served as Steward, Financial Secretary, Missionary, Chancellor and Senior Choir Member, Team Leader and Kitchen Ministry.

Services Entrusted to:

Family Memorial Funeral Service 326 W. North Street Canton, MS 39046 Telephone: 601 859-1507
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 28, 2019
