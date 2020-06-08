Thomas Gerald WrightHattiesburg - Thomas Gerald Wright, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at home, due to COPD. He was born December 27, 1940 in Electra, TX, to Vernon and Reba Wright. Tom was preceded in death by his brother Jack Wright and sister Pat Blackmon. Tom was married September 26, 1969 to Tommie Gail Holifield for 50 years.Tom loved his family and grandchildren. He loved his sports, particularly bowling. He taught his family the fun in bowling and taught so well that he was no longer the best in the family. Tom also coached his boys in baseball for many years and really enjoyed watching his sons coach his grandchildren.Tom is survived by his wife Tommie and their son James Wright. Tom has three children, Kathy, Tommy, and Vikki, three stepsons Nick Welch (grandchildren Darren and wife Jaime Welch, Deidra and husband Lance Taylor, Dirk Welch, Rook Welch, Rafe Welch), Mark and Shannon Welch (granddaughter Katelyn Welch), Kerry and Sonya Welch (grandsons Kerry Jr. and Kai Welch). Tom has three great grandchildren (Calley Taylor, Caroline Taylor, and Finley Welch). Tom is also survived by his numerous nephews and nieces.For many years, Tom worked in the Insulating industry, and with this occupation, Tom and family made numerous moves throughout his 32-year career. He completed his tenure in the industry in Pasadena, TX. Tom retired and moved to Hattiesburg, MS, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.