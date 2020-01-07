|
|
Thomas Henry "Tommy" Mardis, Sr.
Picayune - Funeral Services for Thomas Henry "Tommy" Mardis, Sr., age 76, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at Roseland Park Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Baptist Church under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Dan Young, will officiate the service, assisted by Rev. Donald Balch and Bro. Randy Carlan.
A native of Hattiesburg, MS, he was a Senior Designer Engineer and a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church .
After graduating from Eatonville High School and attending the University of Southern Mississippi for 2 years Tommy married his high school sweetheart, Faye Johnson, and began working as a ship fitter at Ingalls in the early 1960s. He later moved to the weight control department, coming home every evening to farm 5 acres of property and work on his neighbor's car. Years later he moved to Cali & Associates where he rose to vice-president of the company. He continued his career with Halter Marine, followed by Trinity Marine, and finally with Arcosa Marine as a senior design/checker where his 50+ years of shipbuilding experience and integrity was greatly valued. The country never leaving his heart, he spent many weekends fishing, camping, and driving in the mountains for vacation. A grease monkey since his teens, a neighbor could always count on him to fix his engine. As a lover of detail and his passion for accuracy, working on clocks just came naturally. Tommy raised two children, always taking them to church where he taught them to serve the Lord. He and his wife are founding members of Woodhaven Baptist Church in Ocean Springs, MS, where he served as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher. Tommy served the Lord as a deacon in his local church, chaperone on numerous youth trips, and singing in the choir weekly. He and Faye have 8 grandchildren who were the light of his life. He always made sure they knew how much he loved each of them and how proud he was of their accomplishments. He followed his children and grandchildren supporting them in baseball games, band concerts, theater performances, robotics, piano recitals, and anything else they enjoyed. Tommy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Coy Mardis, Sr. and Eva Louise Bryant Mardis; his brother, Herbert Coy Mardis, Jr.; and his sisters, Juanita Mardis McAlister and May Earline Mardis Watts.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife of 56 years, Donnie Faye Johnson Mardis; his loving and devoted children, Karen Mardis (Donald) Balch, and Thomas "Sonny" Henry (Cindy) Mardis, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, Lane, Timothy, Kolby Balch, Sean Mardis, Ryan, Justin, and Allison Locklear, and Mallory Cumberland; and numerous nieces and nephew, great and great great nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Family requests flowers or contributions may be made to the Gideon's International.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020