Thomas Monroe Hinton



Thomas Monroe Hinton, 75, passed away September 23, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital. Thomas was a member of First Baptist Church, Wheeling, WV., having moved from Hattiesburg Community Church, Petal, MS.



Thomas is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Dr. Agnes Willoughby Hinton of Wheeling, his son Thomas Montgomery Hinton and wife Melanie of Brandon, MS., his daughter Renee Hinton Fuller and husband Jason Fuller of Wheeling, and three grandchildren : Thatch Hinton of Pelahatchie, MS., Maggie Fuller and Will Fuller of Wheeling, and a nephew James David Hinton (Jim) of Oklahoma City, OK., and children, Micah and Olivia.



He was predeceased by his mother and father (Margaret Thatch Hinton and Durwood Hinton Sr., of Petal, MS.) and brother Durwood Hinton Jr. and wife Sandra of Oklahoma City, OK., as well as two aunts Velma Alford and Carrie Alford and daughter Caroline of Many, LA., and several cousins including Margaret Brubaker of Early, TX., and Kearney Travis, Jr.and Kern Travis of Hattiesburg, MS.



Thomas served proudly in the U.S. Navy and was very appreciative of the service of many members of the Thatch and Hinton families. Prior to retirement, he served as a Quality Assurance Specialist at Ellisville State School, MS., and the Disability Determination Service (DDS), of the State Social Security (SSA) office in Jackson, MS., and as a Disability Examiner for the Federal DDS SSA in Baltimore, MD.



Thomas received excellent medical care in the nearly five years he lived in Wheeling, especially in the areas of primary care, cardiology, nephrology , hematology and oncology. Many thanks to the physicians and staff of Wheeling Hospital and Wheeling Clinic.



The family also appreciates the services of the Welty Corporation, where Thomas lived at the Welty Village Townhomes. The services of the transportation and maintenance department and the care given by manager Betty Toland are especially appreciated.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1470 National Road, Wheeling, WV., 26003 for missions or deacon ministries or the Wheeling Park High School Band Boosters , 26 Romney Road, Wheeling, WV, 26003.



In light of the current pandemic, no visitation or services are being held. Funeral services are being arranged by Altmeyer Funeral Home in Wheeling. Thomas' ashes will be spread by his son on family land in Eastabuchie , MS









