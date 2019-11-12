|
|
Thomas Ray Patterson
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday at Midway First Baptist Church for Mr. Thomas Ray Patterson, 94, of Sumrall, MS.
He died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Interment will be in Midway First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson was born June 19, 1925 to Ed and Fanny Patterson in Sumrall, MS. He was a member of Midway First Baptist Church. He worked for Big Yank Corporation for over 40 years and was a cattle farmer. Mr. Patterson served in the US Army in the 803rd Engineer Aviation Battalion during World War II from 1945-1947.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dema Patterson of Sumrall, MS; four sons, Tommy Patterson, Michael Patterson (Jamie), Joseph Patterson, and Ted Patterson (Susan) all of Sumrall, MS; one daughter, Deborah Sullivan (Jeff) of Seminary, MS; three siblings, Margaret Bond, Billie Housley, and Polly Everett; fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday at Midway First Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019