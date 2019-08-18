Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Service
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
Thomas Sellers


1941 - 2019
Thomas Sellers Obituary
Thomas Sellers

Petal - Thomas Sellers, 78, of Petal died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal. Services will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal followed by burial in Sellers Cemetery. Mr. Sellers served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Vernell Sellers; one brother, John A. Sellers and three sisters, Helen Woodard, Edwina Jennings and Betty Jean Williams. He is survived by his wife, Donna Sellers; one daughter and son-in-law, Marshall and Kimball Passman; one son, Thomas Kenneth Sellers; five grandchildren, Courtney Passman, Kameron Passman, Tiffany Sellers, Andrew Sellers and Sarah Sellers; one great-grandchild, Kamden Passman and two sisters, Nancy Myrick and Patricia Odom.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 18, 2019
