Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
601-544-2141
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Hattiesburg - Tom Starling, 50, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

Tom at one time was asked about what was on his bucket list. His reply was that he already had everything, his wife, his children and grandchildren and to go fishing. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Ben Starling.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Starling of Hattiesburg; two sons, B. J. Starling and Jordan Starling, both of Hattiesburg; a daughter, Nikki Starling of Hattiesburg; parents, Jim and Mona Stringer of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Benny (Norma) Starling, Jimmy (Melissa) Stringer, both of Hattiesburg; four sisters, Sarah (Mike) Revels of Petal, Libby Starling of Montgomery, AL, Susie Starling of Hattiesburg, Lisa (Athan) Steele of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Tommy Starling, Aaliyah Evans and Ayden Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Tom will be from 5 p.m. until service time Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Tom Starling funeral account at Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 26, 2019
