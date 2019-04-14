Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Roseland Park Cemetery
Hattiesburg - Thomas W. Saucier, 69, of Hattiesburg, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:15 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, with graveside services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Saucier attended Beacon Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy. He was the owner and operator of Casablanca Construction since 1986.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Susie Saucier.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyne Saucier of Hattiesburg; one son, Sean W. Saucier of Hattiesburg; one brother-in-law, Claude Boissery of Casablanca, Morocco; and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 14, 2019
