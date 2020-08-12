Thurman Elliott NortonOak Grove - Thurman Elliott Norton, 83, of Oak Grove passed away on August 11, 2020 at his home. Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove followed by burial in the church cemetery.Mr. Norton was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. For most of his life, Mr. Norton was a farmer. Although farming remained his passion, he was also in the logging business, and in recent years was owner of an excavating and construction business. He also owned and operated Oak Grove Feed & Seed for over 30 years. He was instrumental in helping form North Lamar Water Association and served on the board for over 50 years. He was active in his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Linnie Norton; and his wife, Miriam Herchenhan Norton.He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Davisson (David) of Oak Grove; his two grandchildren, Hunter Davisson (Melody) and Chloe Davisson both of Oak Grove; his great granddaughter, Adeline Davisson; his sister, Verlene Cole of Oak Grove; his brother, Herman Norton of Oak Grove; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.Due to the current mandates and regulations, we will be practicing social distancing and masks are mandatory at the visitation and service.