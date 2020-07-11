Mrs. Tommie Jean CarterMoselle - Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Jones & Son Chapel in Moselle for Mrs. Tommie Jean Carter, age 93, of Moselle, who died on July 10, 2020. Interment will follow in the Fairchild Cemetery.Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband, William Yancy Carter III; step-son, Gibson Lee Carter; parents, Tom and Toi Nettie Hall; six brothers and five sisters.She is survived by three sons, Yancey Carter, Jeffery Carter and Craig Carter, all of Moselle; eleven grandchildren, Heather, Toi Jean, Katie Frances, Will, Jr., Renee, Gladys, Jeff Jr., Becky, Emma, Geja, and Mark; and a host of great-grandchildren.Mrs. Carter worked for many years for the MS Department of Health and was a member of Eastabutchie Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Visitation will be 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Jones & Son Funeral Home.