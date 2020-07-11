1/
Tommie Jean Carter
1926 - 2020
Mrs. Tommie Jean Carter

Moselle - Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Jones & Son Chapel in Moselle for Mrs. Tommie Jean Carter, age 93, of Moselle, who died on July 10, 2020. Interment will follow in the Fairchild Cemetery.

Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband, William Yancy Carter III; step-son, Gibson Lee Carter; parents, Tom and Toi Nettie Hall; six brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by three sons, Yancey Carter, Jeffery Carter and Craig Carter, all of Moselle; eleven grandchildren, Heather, Toi Jean, Katie Frances, Will, Jr., Renee, Gladys, Jeff Jr., Becky, Emma, Geja, and Mark; and a host of great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Carter worked for many years for the MS Department of Health and was a member of Eastabutchie Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation will be 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Jones & Son Funeral Home.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Moselle
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Moselle
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Moselle
18 Moselle-Seminary Rd.
Moselle, MS 39459
(601) 584-7913
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
