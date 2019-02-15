|
|
Tommie Lou Gilmore
Hattiesburg - Tommie Lou McCann Gilmore, 91, of Hattiesburg, died February 13, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be February 16, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church, from 11:30 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Gilmore was a graduate of Pearl River Jr. College and began her professional career as the secretary to the President at PRJC. She worked as secretary and assistant for the Weekday Education Program at Highland Baptist Church, Vicksburg, MS, and was a retired Administrative Clerk with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers' Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Tommie Lou considered her most important career that of wife and mother. She took great joy in serving as a leader in church, school and community activities for her children. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her recipes and cake decorating abilities. Tommie Lou was also an avid seamstress and sewed for both her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Gilmore was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arthur Lavonne Gilmore, Jr., her son, Ronald H. Gilmore; parents Thomas W. and Stella Byrd McCann; and one sister, Lois Owen.
She is survived by her daughters Brenda (Jeff) Donahoe of Wiggins, MS and Carol (Vic) Harper of Normal, IL; daughter-in-law, Patti Gilmore of Madison, MS; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Seth) Grieder, Rob Gilmore, Katie (Ben) Weldon, Lanie Harper and Rusty Gilmore; two great-granddaughters, Lila and Emmy Grieder; one sister, Donnis Nell Ross.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Dennis Barnett and the Provisions Living family; Jordan Ferrell and the staff of Southern Care Hospice, K & A Devine Caregivers Cynthia Keys and Jennifer Taylor, and all those who cared for Tommie Lou during the last years of her life.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Main Street Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019