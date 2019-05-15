|
Tommy Carl Ingram, Jr.
Sumrall, MS - Tommy Carl Ingram, Jr. ,72, passed away on May 11, 2019, at Forest General Hospital. He was born December 27, 1946. Tommy was born in Sumrall, MS and graduated Sumrall High School Class of 1965.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lyn Ingram, and daughter- in- law Emily Speed, along with two grandchildren, Noah and Witt Ingram.
Tommy is preceded in death by his only child, Blayne Thomas Ingram, and by his parents, T.C. and Elvera Ingram.
Tommy joined the Army National Guard in 1967 and served for six years. He was a master craftsman and spent most of his working days building houses in New Orleans. Tommy sang in the quartet "Still Amazed" at First Baptist Church of Sumrall, and enjoyed being on the church security team where his main concern was protecting the children. He loved supporting the Sumrall Bobcat baseball team. He was a Member of the American Legion Post 61 and the Masonic Bowie Lodge No. 439. Tommy was currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Pearl & Leaf Rivers Rails-To-Trails Recreational District.
His biggest accomplishment was being "PaPaw" to his grandchildren, Noah and Witt, who were his heart.
The visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5 PM- 7 PM at First Baptist Church of Sumrall, 169 Center Avenue, in Sumrall, Ms. The service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the church followed by burial in the FBC church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sumrall or to a .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 15, 2019