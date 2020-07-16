1/1
Tommy Ray Taylor
1956 - 2020
Tommy Ray Taylor

64 - Tommy R. Taylor, 64, of the Richburg Community in Hattiesburg, died quietly in his home where he lived his entire life with his wife near on July 2, 2020. Visitation will be held at Forrest Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 3-6:00pm. The service will be at Sandy Run Worship and Praise Center on Sunday, July 19, 2020, 2:00pm, with interment to follow at Richburg Cemetery.

Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey B. and Ellie Mae Mullen Taylor, a son Jeremy Alan Taylor, two brothers, Earl L. Taylor and Jimmy D. Taylor, and a sister Linda Ann Taylor. He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Mary Jean Taylor, three sons Joshua and James (Jenna) Taylor of Hattiesburg, and John Taylor of Davenport Florida; two sisters, Faye Wilson of Colliersville, TN, and Vicki Taylor of Hattiesburg; and two brothers, Harvey Dean Taylor of Woodbury, TN, and Victor Taylor of Grenada, Ms.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
