|
|
Travis Eugene Johnson
Hattiesburg - Travis Eugene Johnson, 94, of Hattiesburg, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church.
Mr. Johnson was a Member of Calvary Baptist Church. He worked for South Central Bell Telephone Company for 35 years. He was a veteran of World War II in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and singing, he was also a member of the American Legion and V.F.W.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Johnson; five brothers; and six sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rita J. Johnson of Hattiesburg; his two daughters, Dawanda Walters of Sandersville, and Deborah Brett (Michael) of Ovett; three grandchildren, Samuel Walters, Billy Brownlee, and Brandy Bounds; three great grandchildren, Diamond Morgan, Kaylee McDaniel, and Donavan Walters; three great-great grandchildren, Brenin Goodin, Kolton Morgan, and Dylan Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Graveside service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso, MS. at 12:30 P.M.
The family ask that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church Capital Improvements Fund at 3139 Oak Grove Rd, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020