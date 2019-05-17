|
|
Twila "Fern" Lee
Moselle - Twila "Fern" Lee, 84, of Moselle passed away on May 16, 2019 at her daughter's home in Jackson. Services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal followed by burial in Moselle Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Lee was a member of New Zion Hill Baptist Church. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. She lived a selfless life and dedicated herself to always putting others first. This world was definitely made a better place by her presence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Colbie and Mamie Burdine; her husband of 49 years, Elder Robert "Bob" E. Lee, Jr; a daughter in law, Lynn Lee; three sisters, Dortha Doke, Rosalee Weepee, and Clara Kennedy; and one brother, Donnie Burdine.
She is survived by her two sons, Colbie "Rocky" Lee of Greensburg, PA, and Randy (Wanda) Lee of Moselle; her daughter, Debbie Lee (Eddie) Herrington of Flowood; four grandchildren, Angela Lee (Chris) McDuffie, Scott (Diana) Lee, Brian (Amber) Lee, and Danny Lee; and two great grandchildren, Sydney and Grace Lee.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2 P.M. until 6 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 17, 2019