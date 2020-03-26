Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Tyler Bryce Young


1995 - 2020
Tyler Bryce Young Obituary
Tyler Bryce Young

Hattiesburg - Tyler Bryce Young, 24, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

Tyler was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. He graduated from Presbyterian Christian School, where he was a three sport athlete. He played baseball, football, and ran track. After completing high school, he received a full ride scholarship from East Mississippi Community College as a left handed pitcher, with a wicked curveball. Tyler was very competitive and equally compassionate. He loved animals, Georgia football, but most of all, his brother.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Carl and Gladys Mills; his grandparents, Larry and Jackie Martin; and his uncle Chuck Martin.

He is survived by his father, Ron (Christy) Young of Hattiesburg; his mother, Lisa Young of Hattiesburg; brother, Ronald Young and fiancé Alyssa Swenson of Hattiesburg; step-brother, Mason Shivers of Hattiesburg; step-sister, Mary Elizabeth Shivers of Hattiesburg; grandparents, Ron and Carlene Young of Gulf Shores, AL; and his aunt, Kelley Young of Alpharetta, GA.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
