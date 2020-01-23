|
Vera Barrett Lott
Hattiesburg - Services for Mrs. Vera Barrett Lott, age 88, of Hattiesburg, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church with Bro. Ed Steele and Bro. Blake McCain officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Lott graduated from Sumrall High School in 1949 where she was elected as the school's first homecoming queen and where she met her future husband of 64 years, Pascal Lott. Mrs. Lott attended business school before choosing to stay home to raise her 4 children during their preschool years. Mrs. Lott returned to the workforce in 1968 to begin a 25-year career at USM as an administrative assistant.
Mrs. Lott was selfless, always putting the needs of her family first. She enjoyed the challenges of jigsaw puzzles, reading cookbooks, and cooking delicious meals for her large family. Mrs. Lott was a member of Midway Baptist Church where she received the honor of being the oldest mother in attendance on Mother's Day in 2019. Her sweetness and generosity will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pascal Lott; her parents, Ab and Carmer Lee Barrett; her brothers, Cecil (Frances) Barrett, Billy G Barrett, and her sisters, Nell (F.M.) Everett and Norma "Red" (C.E.) Ratcliff.
She is survived by three daughters, Jude Lupinetti of Covington, LA, Patricia (Mike) Irwin of Hattiesburg, and Gaye Nell Currie of Brandon, MS; her son, Glenn H. Lott of Biloxi; her grandchildren, Josh (Jennifer) Lott-Knipe, Giuliano Lupinetti, Erin Lott, Tyler Lott, Chase Lott, Cameron Lott, Rachel (Jacob) Islas, Ashley (Colby) Sellers, Jake (Laney) Currie, and Fletcher Currie, 10 great grandchildren, and her sister-in-laws, Dymple Nohra, Ella Rhie Lott, Wanda Lott, Sally Barrett and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mrs. Lott will be held from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, also at Midway Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020