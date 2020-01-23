Services
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
For more information about
Vera Lott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Midway Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Midway Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Lott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Barrett Lott


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Barrett Lott Obituary
Vera Barrett Lott

Hattiesburg - Services for Mrs. Vera Barrett Lott, age 88, of Hattiesburg, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church with Bro. Ed Steele and Bro. Blake McCain officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Lott graduated from Sumrall High School in 1949 where she was elected as the school's first homecoming queen and where she met her future husband of 64 years, Pascal Lott. Mrs. Lott attended business school before choosing to stay home to raise her 4 children during their preschool years. Mrs. Lott returned to the workforce in 1968 to begin a 25-year career at USM as an administrative assistant.

Mrs. Lott was selfless, always putting the needs of her family first. She enjoyed the challenges of jigsaw puzzles, reading cookbooks, and cooking delicious meals for her large family. Mrs. Lott was a member of Midway Baptist Church where she received the honor of being the oldest mother in attendance on Mother's Day in 2019. Her sweetness and generosity will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pascal Lott; her parents, Ab and Carmer Lee Barrett; her brothers, Cecil (Frances) Barrett, Billy G Barrett, and her sisters, Nell (F.M.) Everett and Norma "Red" (C.E.) Ratcliff.

She is survived by three daughters, Jude Lupinetti of Covington, LA, Patricia (Mike) Irwin of Hattiesburg, and Gaye Nell Currie of Brandon, MS; her son, Glenn H. Lott of Biloxi; her grandchildren, Josh (Jennifer) Lott-Knipe, Giuliano Lupinetti, Erin Lott, Tyler Lott, Chase Lott, Cameron Lott, Rachel (Jacob) Islas, Ashley (Colby) Sellers, Jake (Laney) Currie, and Fletcher Currie, 10 great grandchildren, and her sister-in-laws, Dymple Nohra, Ella Rhie Lott, Wanda Lott, Sally Barrett and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Lott will be held from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, also at Midway Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -